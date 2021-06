First, it was the hack of the Colonial Pipeline. Then it was a cyber attack on JBS meat processing facilities, one the FBI attributes to a group of Russian cyber criminals. As is usually the case, newsworthy cyber attacks such as these prompt investors to look at cybersecurity stocks. However, they shouldn’t confine their searches to domestic equities because Israel is home to one of the most vibrant cybersecurity markets in the world. The ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (Cboe: IZRL) is a great avenue for accessing some of those names.