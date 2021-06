In the early 20th century, Scottish physician John Scott Haldane figured out why coal miners were suffocating on the job. Haldane undertook a series of experiments where he, himself, breathed several types of poison gas, and concluded that carbon monoxide was the culprit. He devised an early detection system whereby coal miners brought small animals—mice or canaries—down into the mines with them. These animals show symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning before gas levels are too dangerous for workers, allowing them to evacuate in time. The system is, of course, no longer in broad use, but it has had a lasting impression on the English language: “canary in the coalmine” is still synonymous with early threat detection—and the notion is quite relevant as we prepare for the next global health threat.