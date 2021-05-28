Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Effective: 2021-05-18 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHERN JASPER...SOUTHERN CLARK...CUMBERLAND AND NORTHEASTERN EFFINGHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 1241 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Toledo to near Teutopolis. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Marshall, Toledo, Casey, Teutopolis, Greenup, Martinsville, Dieterich, Jewett, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo, Annapolis, Hazel Dell, Woodbury, Hunt City, Orange, Yale, Rose Hill, Lincoln Trail State Park and Union Center. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 100 and 137.