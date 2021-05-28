Cancel
Marshall, IL

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Marshall (IL) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MARSHALL, IL) Friday is set to be rainy in Marshall, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Marshall, IL
4-day forecast for Marshall

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Marshall: Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Clark County, ILweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clark, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 00:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 115 AM EDT /1215 AM CDT/. Target Area: Clark; Crawford The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois White River at Elliston. Wabash River at Montezuma and Terre Haute. .Minor flooding is expected on the Wabash and White Rivers starting by late tomorrow. Rainfall of 2 to 3 inches fell across central Indiana since last night. This has allowed flooding to reoccur along the rivers. An additional half to one inch of rain is expected through midweek. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for the Wabash River at Terre Haute. * From Tuesday evening to late Saturday night. * At 11:30 AM CDT Monday /12:30 PM EDT Monday/ the stage was 15.2 feet. * Flood stage is 16.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 18.7 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks.
Clark County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN CRAWFORD AND SOUTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES UNTIL 215 AM CDT At 138 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near West Union, or 11 miles south of Marshall, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include West Union, York, Darwin and Orange.
Clark County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHERN JASPER...SOUTHERN CLARK...CUMBERLAND AND NORTHEASTERN EFFINGHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 1241 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Toledo to near Teutopolis. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Marshall, Toledo, Casey, Teutopolis, Greenup, Martinsville, Dieterich, Jewett, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo, Annapolis, Hazel Dell, Woodbury, Hunt City, Orange, Yale, Rose Hill, Lincoln Trail State Park and Union Center. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 100 and 137.