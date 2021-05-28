Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Panic Review: A Kinetic, Earnest, Summer Adventure

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mindset of “the children are our future” has permeated our culture for decades, with countless pieces of media being built around idealizing the youth of a particular era. The past few years have arguably shown — with countless young people championing causes they believe in and making real social change — that a lot of times, the youth are often left to make their own future, even if it means breaking some age-old societal norms along the way. That thinking permeates a lot of the experience of watching the first season of Panic, a live-action series that makes its debut on Amazon Prime this weekend. Despite its source material — a 2014 young-adult novel by Before I Fall author Lauren Oliver — being close to a decade old, Panic feels incredibly prescient for our current moment, while still delivering a genre-bending, heart-racing, and unbelievably earnest story.

comicbook.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Oliver
Person
Jessica Sula
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kinetic#Adventure#The Society#Superman Lois
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV SeriesDigital Trends

Sweet Tooth, season 1 review: An epic adventure with animal magnetism

When comic book creator Jeff Lemire’s Sweet Tooth first hit shelves in 2009, the remarkable series about a boy-deer hybrid’s journey across post-apocalyptic rural America earned heaps of praise from critics and casual readers alike, with some describing it as “Mad Max meets Bambi.”. At the time, that seemed like...
MoviesCartoon Brew

‘Spirit Untamed’ Review Roundup: Equine Adventure Offers Middling Entertainment, No Surprises

This may be the most striking thing about Spirit Untamed: reviews have noted its lack of originality in the visual and narrative departments. Many point out that the film remixes story elements from the opening episodes of the popular Netflix series on which it’s based, Spirit Riding Free. (Spirit Untamed mostly takes its cues from the show, not 2002’s 2d feature Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, which launched the franchise.)
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Panic’ 1×06 Review: “Dead End”

I have to admit when episode 5 ended, my heart skipped a beat. Would Heather make it? How would she get out? How would the players cover this one up? Did Lil Bill make it out?. There are always so many more questions than answers at the end of every episode, but that’s expected. Panic is a game, but it’s also putting all of the mystery together. It’s figuring out all the clues that will show us just who is behind this game, what everyone is up to, and just how fucked up Carp is.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Sumire Review – Thought Provoking Adventure

We have all played games that evoke emotion. Fear, excitement, joy, and anger are all common themes found in video games. Great games can produce multiple emotions throughout a single playthrough. What about some of life’s more challenging emotions and situations? Depression, split families, rocky friendships?. These scenarios are a...
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

SpongeBob’s Idle Adventures coming to mobiles this summer

Kongregate has announced they will be releasing a brand new SpongeBob game on mobile devices this summer. SpongeBob’s Idle Adventures will take players on an underwater adventure to Bikini Bottom and wacky new dimensions. You can watch the game’s announcement trailer below. SpongeBob’s Idle Adventures begins with a normal day...
Orange County, FLTheme Park Insider

Ride Review: Disney's WEB Slingers, A Spider-Man Adventure

After two decades of making apples-to-oranges arguments about Disney versus Universal, now we finally have an opportunity to make a true, head-to-head comparison between the theme park industry's creative leaders. More than 20 years after Universal threw down with its Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Disney has made its own Spider-Man ride. Finally, we now have the opportunity to judge the two on equal terms.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Edge of Eternity Review – An Ambitious Adventure

It seems like I have been following the development of Edge of Eternity for the past five years. I’m sure there’s a joke about this game taking an eternity to release, but I’m going to lay off. The small team that created this game should be proud of their accomplishments in this launch version. However, a ton of work needs to be done, but most problems stem from a lack of identity.
Comicsfandompost.com

Digimon Adventure 2020 Episode #52 Anime Review

This episode dragged on too long and needed to be cut by ten minutes. The Chosen Ones start new adventures to prevent the Great Catastrophe. Taichi and Sora reach an island with a volcano. When they help Junkmon build a wall to protect the Digimon living on the island, an eruption occurs.
Books & Literatureharlequinjunkie.com

REVIEW: That Summer by Jennifer Weiner

In That Summer by Jennifer Weiner, From the outside looking in, Daisy Shoemaker seems to have a charmed life. She and her lawyer husband have a grand home in Philadelphia, their teenage daughter Beatrice goes to private school, and Daisy even has a modest side-business giving cooking lessons. But she’s feeling more and more restless. Like she needs something new–maybe even a true friend–in her life.
Video GamesGamespot

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Review - A Riveting Adventure

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a game about counterparts. In this strange new setting, everyone has a doppelganger who looks almost identical to the one we know, but their circumstances have changed them. Ratchet's new alternate dimensional counterpart, Rivet, may have had a harder life than him, and it's shaped her personality in surprising ways, but she's still the same heroic person at heart. The same can be said for Rift Apart. The new generation of hardware has made some dramatic changes for the better, but in a very welcome and comforting way, this is still the Ratchet & Clank you've come to know and love.
PetsNME

‘Alba: A Wildlife Adventure’ review: sun, sea, and socially conscious photography

Some games want to put their players in positions of power; fantasies of strength, agility and wisdom. Then, there are games that want to punish players; masocore challenges of brainpower and reflexes. Ever more common are the cute, whimsical experiences that fall into the Wholesome games category, which even have their whole show at E3 this year. Alba: A Wildlife Adventure by UsTwo Games fits firmly in this category, and it does what it promises so well, it may well be the benchmark by which to judge all others.
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Sarah’s Adventure: Missing Treasures Review

Imagine yourself working in a modern New York museum, fetching coffee for the more ‘important’ people. You casually touch one of the artifacts and suddenly you’re blinded by a bright light. Next thing you know, you’re waking up in 19th century London! This is what happened to Sarah, a struggling young professional from 2021, forced to adapt to a world without Wi-Fi. In this simulation game, help her clear a path and collect objects to figure out how to get her home. With newfound friends along the way, Sarah’s Adventure: Missing Treasures from Android developer Game Knight Network Technology Limited will be one to remember.
ShoppingPosted by
Red Tricycle

10 Water Shoes Perfect for Summer Adventures

Summer’s here! It’s time to get your outdoor enthusiast properly geared up for warm-weather adventures with a pair of water-friendly shoes that’ll take them from the pool to the park and back home again in style. Since we know it can be hard to figure out what they want, we searched high and low for tough footwear that isn’t afraid of a little H20, and that we know they’ll love. From Keen to Native, scroll down to see our favorite water shoes for kids.
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

Reviewers recommend summer toys

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Toys, Tots, Pets & More is recommending toys for the summer. The New York-based company reviews thousands of toys each year and picked 25 for its summer list. Toy reviewers play with the toys and come up with recommendations. A top pick is the Lucky...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Dreamworks Spirit: Lucky’s Big Adventure Review

On paper, a kid-friendly adventure game about riding a horse around rural wildlands, all the while hunting for hidden treasure, sounds great. It should be, especially when you throw into the mix that said game is based on a long-running Dreamworks franchise. But Dreamworks Spirit: Lucky’s Big Adventure is not great. Not even close. It fails to capture the spirit of adventure that the Spirit animated films are known for, and it also fails to be a competent video game.