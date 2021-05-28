Panic Review: A Kinetic, Earnest, Summer Adventure
The mindset of “the children are our future” has permeated our culture for decades, with countless pieces of media being built around idealizing the youth of a particular era. The past few years have arguably shown — with countless young people championing causes they believe in and making real social change — that a lot of times, the youth are often left to make their own future, even if it means breaking some age-old societal norms along the way. That thinking permeates a lot of the experience of watching the first season of Panic, a live-action series that makes its debut on Amazon Prime this weekend. Despite its source material — a 2014 young-adult novel by Before I Fall author Lauren Oliver — being close to a decade old, Panic feels incredibly prescient for our current moment, while still delivering a genre-bending, heart-racing, and unbelievably earnest story.comicbook.com