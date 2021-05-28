Cancel
Summerton, SC

Summerton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Summerton (SC) Weather Channel
Summerton (SC) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Summerton: Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Summerton (SC) Weather Channel

Summerton (SC) Weather Channel

Summerton, SC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

