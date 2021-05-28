Cancel
Whitwell, TN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Whitwell

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Whitwell: Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Whitwell, TN
Monday has sun for Whitwell — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WHITWELL, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whitwell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.