Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waterford, CA

Sun forecast for Waterford — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Waterford (CA) Weather Channel
Waterford (CA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WATERFORD, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Waterford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Waterford (CA) Weather Channel

Waterford (CA) Weather Channel

Waterford, CA
59
Followers
485
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterford, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Waterford, CAPosted by
Waterford (CA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(WATERFORD, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Waterford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Waterford, CAPosted by
Waterford (CA) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Waterford weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Waterford: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;