Weather Forecast For Old Fort
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Old Fort: Friday, May 28: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Saturday, May 29: Patchy fog then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com