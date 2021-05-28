Cancel
Magalia, CA

Take advantage of Friday sun in Magalia

Posted by 
Magalia (CA) Weather Channel
Magalia (CA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MAGALIA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Magalia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

