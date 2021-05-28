Madill Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Madill: Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 31: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;