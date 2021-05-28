Cancel
Crestline, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Crestline

Crestline (CA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CRESTLINE, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

#Sunny Afternoon
Get weather-ready — Crestline’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Crestline: Monday, May 17: Patchy drizzle then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Mojave Desert Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Mojave Desert Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 102. In California...Fire weather zone 228. * TIMING...Wednesday 12 PM PDT / MST to Thursday 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...Southwest winds 20-30 mph with gusts 35-45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical, into the single digits both Wednesday and Thursday.