FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2021-110 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (June 9, 2021) – In Issue 2021-110 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, a look at the history of Chinese territories. It is complicated. The ever-expanding British Empire obtained three pieces of land from the Qing Dynasty after the Opium Wars. These three pieces form today’s Hong Kong. First, Hong Kong Island became a British possession in 1842, which was to be in perpetuity. Then Kowloon peninsula became British in 1860. And, finally the New Territories were obtained by Britain in 1898 on this day under a 99 year lease.