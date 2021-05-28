Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camano Island, WA

Sun forecast for Camano Island — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Camano Island (WA) Weather Channel
Camano Island (WA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CAMANO ISLAND, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Camano Island. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Camano Island (WA) Weather Channel

Camano Island (WA) Weather Channel

Camano Island, WA
200
Followers
486
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camano Island, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Camano Island, WAseattlepi.com

State again removing tons of toxic debris from Camano Island

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The Department of Natural Resources has returned to Camano Island again to remove creosote-coated pilings carried by the tide into Elger Bay. In 2009, the DNR pulled 100 tons of creosote-coated pilings from the area, KING-TV reported. Creosote was used for over a century to...