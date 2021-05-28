How to watch Nvidia’s Computex 2021 keynote and what to expect
Nvidia will join some of the biggest names in the PC industry at Computex this year. Like most recent conferences during the global pandemic, the weeklong Taipei-based Computex show will be a virtual event that will allow PC fans to follow some of the biggest trends, news, and announcements from their living rooms. Nvidia’s presence at Computex should excite gaming fans, and it’s likely any new graphics cards announced by Nvidia at Computex will also find its way into pre-built systems that could debut at the show.www.digitaltrends.com