Coldspring, TX

Coldspring Daily Weather Forecast

Coldspring (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Coldspring: Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Coldspring, TX
City
Coldspring, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Coldspring (TX) Weather Channel

Coldspring is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(COLDSPRING, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Coldspring. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
San Jacinto County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: San Jacinto SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MONTGOMERY...SOUTHERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND NORTHEASTERN HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Woodloch, or near Conroe, moving east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Conroe, Humble, Tomball, Liberty, Cleveland, Dayton, Pinehurst, Kingwood, The Woodlands, Spring, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Oak Ridge North, Panorama Village, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Magnolia and Woodbranch.
San Jacinto County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Jacinto by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: San Jacinto The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Austin County in southeastern Texas Northern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas West Central Liberty County in southeastern Texas Southern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Central Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The rainfall gauge located at Threemile Creek at Joseph Road reported 2.04 inches of rain in 30 minutes. Some locations that will experience flooding include Conroe, Tomball, Hempstead, Prairie View, Bellville, Columbus, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Spring, Kingwood, Shelby, Hockley, Oak Ridge North, Waller, Weimar, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest and Magnolia. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Chambers County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Coastal Harris, Inland Harris, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Harris; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MONTGOMERY...SOUTHERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND NORTHEASTERN HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Woodloch, or near Conroe, moving east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Conroe, Humble, Tomball, Liberty, Cleveland, Dayton, Pinehurst, Kingwood, The Woodlands, Spring, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Oak Ridge North, Panorama Village, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Magnolia and Woodbranch.