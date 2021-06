Intel was the first of the big three PC processor designers to hold its Computex 2021 keynote. It took place earlier today, but the name ‘Innovation Unleashed’ was probably more exciting than the event. Most of the 45 minutes was a recap of Intel’s current situation and its strategy under Pat Gelsinger. The new bits from the event were mainly the launch of two more (4C/8T) 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics to the current Tiger Lake U lineup, and (towards the end of the PC segment) where Steve Long showed off an Alder Lake processor packing laptop which he said already worked “beautifully,” and was in the hands of partners right now.