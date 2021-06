Channels, the whole home OTA and DVR app that is compatible with HDHomeRun tuners, has just pushed out a significant update to their Fire TV and Android TV app. This new update adds several new features, such as Auto Play, which brings up the next episode via a card in the corner that can be set to either automatically start playing or await your confirmation. There’s also a new shuffle feature for when you know which show you want to watch but don’t care about which episode. Channels has also added a new mode to lock down settings, a casting-like capability, and more.