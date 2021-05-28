Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Axton, VA

Weather Forecast For Axton

Posted by 
Axton (VA) Weather Channel
Axton (VA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Axton: Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Axton (VA) Weather Channel

Axton (VA) Weather Channel

Axton, VA
128
Followers
491
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Axton, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Axton, VAPosted by
Axton (VA) Weather Channel

Wednesday has sun for Axton — 3 ways to make the most of it

(AXTON, VA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Axton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.