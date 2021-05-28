Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mohave Valley (AZ) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Mohave Valley

Posted by 
Mohave Valley (AZ) Weather Channel
Mohave Valley (AZ) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Mohave Valley (AZ) Weather Channel

Mohave Valley (AZ) Weather Channel

Mohave Valley, AZ
162
Followers
489
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
Related
Posted by
Mohave Valley (AZ) Weather Channel

Thursday has sun for Mohave Valley — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mohave Valley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA, SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, and 229. In Nevada Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Thursday 8 AM PDT / MST to 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...South-southwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts 40-50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical into the single digits on Thursday, with overnight recoveries only in the upper teens to lower 20s in the Colorado River Valley and Las Vegas Valley overnight into Friday.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.