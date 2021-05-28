Cancel
Manufacturers say loopholes in Buy American rules give overseas competitors the advantage

By Stephen Singer, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 18 days ago
East Hartford, Ct. - 05/14/2021 - Horst Engineering employees work inside the new Horst Engineering facility in East Hartford.

Neil Gilman, president of a Bozrah sports equipment manufacturer, shifted to making personal protective gear during the worst of COVID-19 last year and bid on an $8 million order for surgical gowns to the Veterans Affairs.

Speaking to U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy at a recent gathering of a dozen manufacturers at Goodwin University in East Hartford, Gilman, head of Gilman Gear, said he lost to a company that sourced its materials in Mexico, vastly undercutting his price and exposing a significant rupture in “Buy American” provisions.

“Can you do something to close the loophole?” he asked the Connecticut Democrat.

Murphy, who has again introduced legislation to strengthen “Buy American” rules, commiserated with Gilman, citing other examples. The Department of Defense, for example, provides exceptions to use products from supply chains in NATO countries, he said.

“That’s an enormous exception,” he said. “It’s just not ‘Buy American’ if any NATO partner can qualify,” Murphy said.

Half of the final product has to be made in America, but any NATO partner qualifies as ‘Made in America,’ he said. As a result, a very small number of parts in the final Department of Defense product is made in the United States, Murphy said.

Murphy said he believes a “Buy American.gov” bill establishing a web-based clearinghouse for waivers will be enacted this year after several years of building bipartisan support in Congress. He said he has an “obsession” about waivers that are granted because someone says a particular U.S.-made product can’t be found.

Often there is a manufacturer that “makes it or can easily make it,” he said.

The legislation calls for the establishment of a website that would include a notification to manufacturers, often small businesses, he said.

Backers of the legislation “always get pushback from some of the big contractors” who prefer the flexibility to buy overseas” and save money, Murphy said.

Critics also say Buy American legislation is protectionism that will raise prices and they discount claims of job creation.

The legislation would direct the General Services Administration to establish a central, publicly available website to collect and display information about requested waivers to Buy American laws. The website will allow manufacturers and others to identify contract opportunities and hold federal agencies accountable for Buy American waivers.

The measure also will give manufacturers the chance to challenge pending waivers sought by federal agencies. President Biden’s recent Buy American executive order proposes a website for the same purpose, according to Murphy,

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com .

