Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

What is NASA's role in addressing climate change?

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVtna_0aEWdwqs00
© Getty Images

Recently, I had the privilege of testifying in the U.S. House of Representatives at a hearing on climate change held by the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. As I sat listening to the statements of the Committee Members and the other witnesses, and the exchange that followed, I could not help but think back to the first time I testified, more than 20 years ago, and I felt simultaneously encouraged and dismayed. Encouraged because the conversation was far more grounded in the scientific consensus than it had been two decades earlier, and the committee members understood and accepted the realities of climate change. Yet, dismayed because I was keenly aware of how much time we have lost — time during which solutions could have been aggressively pursued, which would have made the climate change crisis far more manageable and much less urgent than it is today.

Over those intervening years, the conditions and phenomena that science had clearly anticipated have happened. Among these are:

  • Increases in the number and intensity of severe weather events
  • Greater flooding
  • More severe droughts
  • More wildfires burning larger areas
  • Disappearing glaciers and shrinking ice sheets
  • Rising seas at an accelerating rate and
  • Rapidly shrinking Arctic sea ice

These changes, all of which come at tremendous economic and social costs, are no longer “just” predictions; they are part of the world we live in. And these changes that science had foreseen have brought — and will continue to bring — challenges to virtually every aspect of our lives.

The Biden administration has recognized the importance of tackling the climate change challenge head-on and has laid out an ambitious agenda that makes understanding and addressing climate change a major priority. These objectives depend critically on a robust Earth airborne and satellite observing system and the tools to translate the data into actionable knowledge.

From the vantage point of space, satellites allow us to watch the Earth system evolve over periods from days to decades, and spatial scales ranging from neighborhoods to the entire planet. Since the 1970s, NASA has maintained a fleet of satellites examining key aspects of the atmosphere, land, oceans and ice all across the globe, providing a comprehensive and in-depth look at large-scale environmental phenomena and also at the interactions among different components of the Earth system. Observations from satellites and aircraft have not only provided evidence as climate change has unfolded but have made its effects clear and visible to people everywhere.

NASA and its partners in government, academia, industry and elsewhere also provide the tools and talent to analyze the satellite records and identify the processes at work and the associated implications. One striking example is the satellite observations of the disappearance of Arctic sea ice cover at a rate far greater than had been predicted, which allowed us to gain new understanding of the basic physics and improve our predictive models. Other examples are the tracking and examining of wildfires, drought, storms, flooding, sea-level rise and many other climate-driven parameters, as well as the underlying conditions that drive their behavior and the implications of the changes that are occurring. As a result, we are better prepared to anticipate and plan for changes in these high-impact events that can destroy lives.

We are in an environment today in which changes in the Earth’s climate — which are inextricably linked to changes in the Earth’s biological, physical and chemical systems — will have profound impacts on our health, livelihoods, well-being and prosperity. Our success as a society in the face of those changes depends on: the magnitude of those changes, the rate at which they occur, our ability to anticipate them and how well we prepare for them.

Clearly, the magnitude and rate of change depend on sound policy and society’s collective actions, which must be informed by an in-depth understanding of the phenomena and processes at work. This understanding is what NASA and its partners make possible and provide.

Our ability to anticipate changes and their impacts depends squarely on detailed process knowledge and effective predictive capabilities, none of which would exist without the comprehensive global satellite data sets and the expertise to turn those data into predictions.

And our ability to prepare for change depends critically on understanding the physical consequences of our actions, as well as inaction. That understanding is fundamentally informed by satellite observations and analyses.

We already have a path forward in an assessment commonly referred to as the Decadal Survey, a two-year study by the National Academy of Sciences based on the successes of previous Earth-observing missions and responding to the needs identified by the Earth Science community. The report, “Thriving on Our Changing Planet, a Decadal Strategy for Earth Observations from Space,” lays out how NASA investments can most effectively meet scientific and societal needs. This study provides a blueprint for advancing our understanding of the changing Earth; enabling us to not just manage the challenges but thrive in the face of them.

The Biden administration’s recognition of NASA’s role in addressing the climate change challenge and its willingness to invest can allow the full potential of Earth observations from space to be realized. NASA is already tackling the Decadal Survey recommendations, developing missions that seek to understand: the behavior and roles of clouds and aerosols in the global energy balance, air quality and precipitation. They’re also looking at the movement of water and mass throughout the Earth, a key expression and impact of climate change, particularly in the context of drought, floods, and sea-level rise; and the ways in which ecological and geological processes contribute and respond to climate change. NASA’s efforts will be accelerated by investments proposed by the administration. And there are many other space-based observational capabilities to advance our understanding in these areas that NASA has the capacity to develop. They are only limited by budgets.

NASA plays a fundamental and indispensable role in equipping our nation, and indeed the world, to meet the challenges associated with climate change. When people think about NASA, their eyes tend to gaze upward and outward, but this is a reminder that NASA’s “eyes” also peer downward and inward, observing the Earth in ways that are invaluable for successfully meeting the climate challenge.

Waleed Abdalati is the director of the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences and professor in the Department of Geography at the University of Colorado Boulder. He also served as NASA chief scientist in 2011 and 2012 and on the Biden transition team.

The Hill

The Hill

234K+
Followers
23K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changing Climate#Climate Science#Global Climate Change#The Select Committee#The Decadal Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
Related
Aerospace & DefenseScientific American

NASA Just Broke the ‘Venus Curse’: Here’s What It Took

*Editor's Note (6/2/2021): Shortly after this article was published, NASA announced its decision to fly not one but both proposed Venus missions, VERITAS and DAVINCI+, beginning a new era of exploration for Earth's estranged sister world. Like many kids, Sue Smrekar dreamed that she would one day voyage into space....
EnvironmentSmithonian

Climate Change Redefines What ‘Normal’ Means in the Arctic

June has entered the scene with trips to the beach, picnics and heat waves. For those in the Arctic Circle, memories of winter take longer to fade — especially after a year that saw more sea ice than the previous. However, although this year was colder for the Arctic in general, it was still on average warmer than others in the region's history.
Congress & CourtsWebster County Citizen

Lawmaker suggests changing moon's orbit to fight climate change

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) asked during a House Natural Resources subcommittee hearing if the National Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management could change the orbits of the moon and Earth in order to help address climate change. Gohmert's office did not respond to CNN's requests to clarify his remarks.
Sciencedallassun.com

What trainee science teachers in Ghana know about climate change

Science education is critical at a time when many countries need to respond to the potential impacts of climate change and ozone depletion. Ghana, for one, has seen the need for a skilled workforce of climate scientists and well informed citizens. The country has a national climate change policy in place to achieve this.
Environmentkrwg.org

Let’s Talk Climate Change And The Rio Grande

Let’s Talk New Mexico 6/3 at 8 am: The Rio Grande is swelling right now, but looks can be deceiving. Climate change is drying out this lifeline in the high desert. The river is a highly managed water system, so flows are supplemented and the impacts of global warming aren't always immediately visible. But climate change is taking its toll, and local managers say those miles-long dry patches we’ve been seeing could grow larger and last longer. The annual flows may drop even further, leaving thirsty cottonwood trees, parched ecosystems and dry farms.
Astronomyspacecoastdaily.com

What’s Up: Skywatching Tips from NASA For June

(NASA) – What’s Up for June? A partial solar eclipse, the scorpion’s sting, and June is for Juno!. Following last month’s total lunar eclipse, June brings us a solar eclipse. On June 10th, the Moon will slip briefly between Earth and the Sun, partially obscuring our local star from view.
Environmenttrust.org

OPINION: Confronting climate change to save Asia's glaciers

* Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Thomson Reuters Foundation. To keep the bulk of ice in the 'Third Pole', we must accelerate efforts to reduce our regional and global carbon footprint. By Kanni Wignaraja, UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Regional...
EnvironmentScience Daily

Human-driven climate change only half the picture for krill

In the heart of their Antarctic habitat, krill populations are projected to decline about 30% this century due to widespread negative effects from human-driven climate change. However, these effects on this small but significant species will be largely indistinguishable from natural variability in the region's climate until late in the 21st century, finds new University of Colorado Boulder research.
Environmentraleighnews.net

Climate change: what G7 leaders could have said - but didn't

The four-day G7 summit in Cornwall ended with little cause for celebration from anyone worried about climate change. Most of the pledges that emerged were relatively old news, with the UK repeating its promise of Pound 500 million for ocean conservation efforts and the group reaffirming its commitment to end support for coal production abroad.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Is climate change to blame for Boston’s recent heat wave?

"If we want to avoid catastrophic climate change, the highest priority must be to reduce CO2 pollution to zero at the earliest possible date." While it’s not quite so simple, experts have been saying for decades that climate change will bring more extreme heat. According to reporting from The Boston...
EnvironmentPhys.org

How does climate change drive migration, and what can be done about it?

In the face of a mounting humanitarian crisis at the U.S./Mexico border, the Biden administration has acknowledged climate change among the powerful forces pushing migrants from Central America. A $4 billion federal commitment to address the root causes of irregular migration acknowledges the need for adaptation efforts to help alleviate the situation.
Energy Industrytheintelligencer.com

Letter: Nuclear must be part of right now plan to address climate change

State and federal goals for 100 percent zero-carbon electricity highlighted in Jessica Azulay’s commentary "Yes, renewables can supply New York's energy needs," June 7, are essential to address climate change. However, powering our society with renewables alone is unrealistic and too costly. As an analogy, imagine if our society’s entire...
EnvironmentSmithonian

Climate Change Is Draining the World’s Lakes of Oxygen

Oxygen levels in the world’s lakes are declining because of climate change, according to new research published last week in the journal Nature. Global heating is increasing water temperatures, which reduces the amount of oxygen water can hold. Less oxygen may cause problems for fish and other freshwater wildlife, reports Damian Carrington for the Guardian.
Aerospace & DefenseNBC Los Angeles

What Comes Next for NASA's Perseverance Rover?

Perseverance, the NASA rover launched in 2020 that landed on Mars in February, has begun the science phase of its mission and is ready to explore the Red Planet. The new phase of its mission means the rover will leave its landing site and set out to "survey some of the oldest geologic features in Jezero Crater," according to a release from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology.
Earth Sciencesandiegouniontribune.com

UCSD climate scientist Ramanathan to receive prestigious Blue Planet Prize

Renowned San Diego-based climate scientist Veerabhadran Ramanathan has been selected to receive the 2021 Blue Planet Prize. The international award is given out annually by Japan’s Asahi Glass Foundation to honor those whose accomplishments have contributed to the “improvement of the global environment.”. Ramanathan, 76, a researcher and professor at...
Boulder, COearth.com

Krill face a double whammy of climate change

Krill populations in the Southern Ocean are projected to decline by about 30 percent this century, according to a new study from CU Boulder. While the projected krill losses are tied to anthropogenic global warming, this will not be obvious right away. The experts report that the human-driven effects on...
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

How important is soil quality to addressing climate change and soil quality? It’s critical, and here’s a blueprint for refocusing American R&D

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. COVID-19 and the resulting economic crisis have highlighted and exacerbated the plight of American farmers, while also threatening already dwindling public funding for agricultural R&D innovation — a significant driver of agricultural productivity and farmer incomes. Publicly funded soil science R&D has the potential to greatly increase farm productivity while simultaneously reducing the greenhouse gas emissions and environmental impacts of US agriculture.
Industryscitechdaily.com

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Delivers His First State of NASA Address

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson talks to the agency’s workforce during his first State of NASA event Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building in Washington. Nelson remarked on his long history with NASA, and among other topics, discussed the agency’s plans for future Earth-focused missions to address climate change and a robotic and human return to the Moon through the Artemis program, as well as announcing two new planetary science missions to Venus – VERITAS and DAVINCI+.