Report planned on Missouri district’s handling of sex abuse

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A report is expected next month on a suburban St. Louis school district’s handling of past sexual abuse and misconduct complaints.

The investigation using the outside firm was launched after a former teacher, Christopher Stephens, was indicted last September on charges of statutory sodomy, statutory rape and sexual assault.

Allegations of abuse surfaced last year when a woman posted on the Kirkwood High Alumni Facebook page claiming that Stephens sexually abused her when she was a student in the 1990s. After the post, other students came forward and accused at least six former staff members, including teachers and coaches, of sexual abuse, assault or misconduct.

In an initial review presented to the board in January, Encompass Resolution reported that district students said they feared they would not be taken seriously or believed if they reported abuse.