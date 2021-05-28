Cancel
Google Assistant's 'What's on my screen' feature could be making its umpteenth comeback

By Prasham Parikh
Android Police
Android Police
Turns out, What's on my screen is not much different than Where's Waldo — both are pretty good at hide-and-seek. It's been missing in action for several months, but the Google Assistant tool is now seemingly making a comeback, and it's even getting a new look. Our friends over at...

Android Police

Android Police

Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Maps Assistive Pickup Feature Will Enable Faster Pickups

Google Maps is slated to receive a myriad of new features, including an Assistive Pickup feature. Google announced its plan to bring some new features to Maps during the recently concluded Google I/O 2021. The search engine giant is expected to roll out various features such as improved navigational routes...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Motorola's Defy series could be about to make a comeback

Motorola currently offer three main smartphone lines — Moto, One, and Edge — but soon the Chicago-based brand could introduce a new series or, to be more specific, revive an old name. Motorola's next smartphone could be the Defy. Motorola is planning to relaunch the Motorola Defy series, according to...
ComputersEngadget

Now Chromebooks can use Google's Nearby Share feature

Last August, Google introduced Nearby Share, its take on Apple's AirDrop protocol. At the time, you could only use the feature on select Android devices, but Google promised to bring it to Chromebooks eventually. Now, nearly a year later, the company has started rolling out Nearby Share to Chrome OS.
TechnologyANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Assistant removes bubbles, makes fonts bigger

When you ask your Google Assistant something, how the reply looks depends on what you were asking in the first place. It can be web results directly, various cards, directly opening an app, or sometimes speech bubbles that show an ongoing “conversation” with your digital assistant. But now Google is removing those text bubbles and making the fonts bigger, at least for some of the more “casual” conversations that you’re having with the assistant. This makes for better visibility, in case you need to read those jokes better.
TechnologyAndroid Authority

Google TV's biggest missing feature might finally be on the way

This should have been on the Google TV platform since launch day, but better late than never, right?. The long-missing Google TV profiles feature might finally be on the way. An APK teardown revealed that Google is at least working on the feature. As of now, if two people want...
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

What Google’s new Material You design could look like on a Chromebook | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Ever since Google announced its Material You design principles at this year’s I/O conference a few weeks ago and since the company hinted that the new, custom styling based on your personal preferences would eventually come to Chromebooks, I’ve been excited about what that could look like on Chrome OS. So, instead of simply dreaming, I took some time to mock it up visually so that I could share with you all what I truly believe Chromebooks may look like in the near future. I’ve also gone ahead and implemented a few tweaks to things that I think you may be excited for, so stay until the end to learn more!
TechnologyTom's Guide

Google Assistant could get a refresh — what it might look like

Google could be developing a fresh look for Google Assistant that uses dropdown menus to give more information to users, plus a bunch of new microphone sounds for Google Assistant. It's the biggest change to the interface since 2020, when Google added a lighting feature. While the new changes are...
SoftwareAndroid Headlines

Google Working On Dynamic Shortcuts & Quick Phrases For Its Assistant

Google is planning to release quick phrases and dynamic shortcuts for its Assistant. These features are found at the latest update for Google App. In recent months, Google has been developing and releasing many features for its virtual assistant. For digging into these features, let’s have a flashback to April...
NFLPosted by
Android Police

Android 12 Beta 2 gets new shortcuts for wallet and device controls

Android 12's latest beta is here, and it's going to take some time to adjust to all of the changes. Google has modified the power menu, eliminating easy access to both the smart home control panel and your Pay account. Thankfully, those shortcuts haven't been completely erased from Android — you just need to know where to look.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Android 12 picks up new screen on/off animations

Starting for some in Beta 1 and with a wider rollout in Beta 2, Android 12 sports a fun new lockscreen on/off animation — or, depending on how you count, two slightly different animations. One expands out from the power button if you turn your phone on or off that way, and another expanding from the bottom of the display if you tap to wake or it times out on its own.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Google Pixel’s Astrophotography may get a timelapse feature soon

An update to Google’s Pixel Tips app shows hints that the Pixel camera app is gaining a new feature. This is specifically for the Astrophotography camera feature that lets Pixel owners take breathtaking long-exposure photos of the night skies or moon-lit landscapes. As 9to5Google reports, the Pixel Tips App has...
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Chrome’s updated “Send tab to your device” feature will make switching from one device to another super easy / Digital Information World | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

About three weeks ago, Google was spotted testing the feature of “Send tabs to your devices” in its Chrome browser for desktop and Android devices, apparently, the send to your device feature allows the user to review a current page in Chrome browser from another device, this can also increase the number of audiences on the web page. For instance, if you open any random website on your desktop and you want to see such website on your mobile as well (for later reading purposes), you can right-click on the page and easily send such website page to the mobile device. But there was a problem with that feature when you send back that website page from mobile to desktop version Chrome browser, this set to rely on the system notifications that would have to pop-up to let the user know that the page has been sent, but Google was not happy with this, because it is relying on the system. Therefore, Google was experimenting to replace that local’s system notification with in-app notifications.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Android 12's app switcher now has a boring opaque background

Themes are a big part of Android 12, offering all-new ways for customizing your phone as much as you want. Unfortunately, there are a couple of places where it seems like Google has locked everyone into a single visual element. In Android 12 Beta 2, the Recent apps page has replaced your wallpaper with a new solid backdrop that uses Monet to pull colors from your wallpaper.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Google Lens wants to be your personal travel guide this summer

Google Lens is one of those features you can never go without or you've never used. Leveraging the power of search with your phone's camera, Lens allows anyone to look for information about any real-world object online just by snapping a photo. It seems like the feature is becoming more popular than ever, as Google has revealed some interesting stats regarding the platform, along with an all-new way to explore new areas when traveling this summer.