Before the genre-defying, cutting-edge, affect-inspiring, singer-songwriter-composer-producer-actor extraordinaire mononymously known as Björk became a household name across the globe, she was the singer in an Icelandic alternative rock group with moderate success called The Sugarcubes. You may recall The Sugarcubes from their hit single “Birthday,” which still sounds as fresh, bubbly, and intoxicating today as it did when first impressing critics and listeners some 30-odd years ago. But prior to the poppy art rock of The Sugarcubes, Björk Guðmundsdóttir was creating something much harsher and more volatile in the avant-garde anarcho post-punk group Kukl.