Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jeremy Clarkson “Deliberately” Hits James May During The Grand Tour Filming He Admits

By Alex Harrington
Posted by 
GTNationEd
GTNationEd
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeremy Clarkson has been tending to his Diddly Squat Farm for a year or so now, swapping the steering wheels of supercars for seeds and tractor in order to bring us Clarkson’s Farm. This new show will be covering his farming antics from the last year, as well as how he dealt with extreme weather and of course the pandemic. He discussed it on The Jonathan Ross Show before the release of the show on Amazon Prime Video on June 11.

www.grandtournation.com
GTNationEd

GTNationEd

1K+
Followers
751
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.

 https://www.grandtournation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Ross
Person
Richard Hammond
Person
Jeremy Clarkson
Person
James May
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Tours#Diddly Squat Farm#The Jonathan Ross Show#Amazon Prime Video#The Grand Tour#Scotland Special
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
GTNationEd

Relive The Grand Tour’s Unscripted Episode As Jeremy Clarkson And Co Jab Back At Fans Complaints

When The Grand Tour plans a new episode, a certain amount of scripting is needed. Less so with the most recent show structure, but when Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May were powering through six or so episodes a season alongside an audience and a tent, they needed to plan their films, talking points, and storylines. Fans are quick to point out scripting and paint it in a negative light, but it’s a must-have part of making a good episode.
TV SeriesPosted by
GTNationEd

Clarkson’s Farm: Trailer Revealed For Jeremy Clarkson’s New Series

We’ve been wanting to know more about this for a long time, but now we finally get to see the trailer for Jeremy’s upcoming farming series, now named Clarkson’s Farm. The series will dive into Clarkson’s quest of running a farm, and while we’ve only so far seen snapshots of the work he’s been doing on his Instagram, we’re very excited to get a trailer and finally get some more information on the show. We’ll be doing a full trailer breakdown, but until then, this is what Amazon has to say about the show.
TV SeriesPosted by
GTNationEd

Jeremy Clarkson’s New Show, Clarkson’s Farm, Is Swamped In Positivity From Fans

The trailer for Jeremy Clarkson’s latest show, Clarkson’s Farm was released today, and within hours of us sharing it with you, our readers, we were inundated with positive comments. It’s no surprise that you all LOVE what’s to come from The Grand Tour presenter’s farm show, so we thought we’d do a roundup of fan reactions just in case you were on the fence about the whole thing.
CelebritiesPosted by
GTNationEd

Jeremy Clarkson Addresses His “Worry” Over New Scheme Coming To The UK

As you now know, Jeremy Clarkson has been running a farm for a year and change now, with this soon coming to Amazon Prime Video via his new show, Clarkson’s Farm. But he’s now admitted that he’s “not very pleased” after he’s heard that eagles will be slowly returning to the UK. He, and other farmers, have expressed their negative thoughts around this plan.
TV ShowsPosted by
GTNationEd

Jeremy Clarkson Pauses Quiz Show After Being Reminded Of Cheater

Jeremy Clarkson stopped his most recent Who Wants To Be A Millionaire quiz show on ITV when he heard coughing from the audience. The Grand Tour presenter, who was quizzing contestant Lynne Greenwood for £16,000, was about to ask the important question when an audience member made the noise from the background.
TV & VideosPosted by
GTNationEd

Clarkson’s Farm Shows Jeremy Clarkson In Tears During Heartbreaking Moment

Clarkson’s Farm is nearly here, and while it hasn’t been released yet, I’m able to tell you a few bits about Jeremy Clarkson’s upcoming Amazon Prime Video show. While tending to his 1,000 acre farm, Jeremy looks into buying a flock of sheep. He tentatively buys almost 100 of them, but as he realises that this part of his farm won’t be very profitable thanks to vets bills, the purchasing of an electric fence, and a host of other expenses, he also realises the hard truth of farming animals.
CelebritiesPosted by
GTNationEd

Top Gear: The Worst Injuries Suffered By Clarkson, Hammond and May

Top Gear brought us some of the greatest and funniest TV moments ever to be filmed such as Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May finding the source of the River Nile or driving through Chernobyl. But behind these comedic films, a lot of what the trio does is actually rather dangerous. And it’s no surprise that sometimes things go wrong, resulting in one of them getting seriously hurt.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

I hate to admit it, but Jeremy Clarkson’s farming show is really good TV

You have an opinion on Jeremy Clarkson. This is understandable. He has been around and part of British life since the late 80s: first as a leather jacket-clad BBC Two curio, and then as the spearhead of the turn-of-the-millennium Top Gear resurgence, and then as one of the bestselling authors in the UK, and then he punched that producer, and then he ended up on Amazon, and now, somehow, he presents Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and wears bracelets a lot. Been a long 35 years.
WorldHillingdon Times

Jeremy Clarkson: Brexit proving a challenge for farming industry

Jeremy Clarkson has described Brexit as a “challenge” for the farming industry, after filming a new television programme in which he looks after a 1,000-acre farm. The former Top Gear presenter’s new show, Clarkson’s Farm, sees him grow his own crops and look after livestock on the land he owns in the Cotswolds.