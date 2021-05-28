Jeremy Clarkson “Deliberately” Hits James May During The Grand Tour Filming He Admits

We’ve been wanting to know more about this for a long time, but now we finally get to see the trailer for Jeremy’s upcoming farming series, now named Clarkson’s Farm. The series will dive into Clarkson’s quest of running a farm, and while we’ve only so far seen snapshots of the work he’s been doing on his Instagram, we’re very excited to get a trailer and finally get some more information on the show. We’ll be doing a full trailer breakdown, but until then, this is what Amazon has to say about the show.