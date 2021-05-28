Spaghetti with Scallops “Romesco”

Adds a burst of flavor to any dish. The perfect addition to chicken, fish or grilled veggies, and great for dipping too!. Romesco sauce (salsa romesco) is a Spanish roasted red pepper sauce, that originated in the Catalan region. It's used as a sauce, dip, or spread to add flavor to a variety of dishes. There are several variations and no one specific way to make romesco sauce. Ingredients you will almost always find in any romesco sauce are: roasted red peppers, garlic, paprika, nuts and vinegar. The type of nuts may vary, from almonds to pine nuts, and seasonings vary from recipe to recipe as well. You'll also usually see fire-roasted tomatoes on the list of ingredients - it's important to use fire-roasted tomatoes as you want a hearty, deep flavor.