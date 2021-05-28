Cancel
Kiln, MS

Kiln Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Kiln (MS) Weather Channel
Kiln (MS) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Kiln: Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Kiln (MS) Weather Channel

Kiln (MS) Weather Channel

Kiln, MS
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Posted by
Kiln (MS) Weather Channel

Kiln is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(KILN, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kiln. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hancock County, MS

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock County. In Louisiana, Southeast St. Tammany and Eastern Orleans Parishes. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight CDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Persistent southeast winds will produce tide levels one to two feet above normal during high tide the next several days. High tides will be during the late afternoon and early evening hours.