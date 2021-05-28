LITTLE MOCKSVILLE, NC – Amelia Ann Goulding Little, 67, died May 26, 2021, at her home. She was born on April 9, 1954, in Memphis, TN, to the late Clarence Eugene and Melba Jean Leonard Goulding. Having worked as a teacher and counselor for Davie County School System for many years, Ame retired, choosing to become a full-time grandmother. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church, where she sang in the chancel choir, was a Sunday school teacher, helped with VBS, and started Family Ministries Team with her good friend, Jayne Walker. Ame was a very active volunteer in the community as well. She had been a member of the Wesley Singers in Johnson City, TN, which inspired her to start the Davie Community Youth Choir where they traveled to spread the word of God. Ame was an avid card player, enjoyed spending time with friends, and loved to travel.