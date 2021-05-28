Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson City, TN

Amelia Ann Goulding Little

Johnson City Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE MOCKSVILLE, NC – Amelia Ann Goulding Little, 67, died May 26, 2021, at her home. She was born on April 9, 1954, in Memphis, TN, to the late Clarence Eugene and Melba Jean Leonard Goulding. Having worked as a teacher and counselor for Davie County School System for many years, Ame retired, choosing to become a full-time grandmother. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church, where she sang in the chancel choir, was a Sunday school teacher, helped with VBS, and started Family Ministries Team with her good friend, Jayne Walker. Ame was a very active volunteer in the community as well. She had been a member of the Wesley Singers in Johnson City, TN, which inspired her to start the Davie Community Youth Choir where they traveled to spread the word of God. Ame was an avid card player, enjoyed spending time with friends, and loved to travel.

www.johnsoncitypress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Davie County, NC
City
Huntersville, NC
City
Memphis, TN
City
Mocksville, NC
Johnson City, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Johnson City, TN
Memphis, TN
Obituaries
Mocksville, NC
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vbs#Family Ministries Team#The Wesley Singers#Iii#The Family Life Center#The Lambert Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Johnson City, TNelizabethton.com

ETSU ROTC commissions graduates as second lieutenants in U.S. Army

JOHNSON CITY – Twelve cadets in the Army ROTC Program at East Tennessee State University have taken the oath of office and were commissioned as second lieutenants. The new officers will serve in various branches of the United States Army. Maj. Gen. Leslie A. Purser, whose résumé includes service as...
Johnson City, TNJohnson City Press

Five questions with Ballad Health nurse Marsha Rodgers

Johnson City Medical Center’s Family Birth Center Manager Marsha Rodgers has always loved working in obstetrics — after all, she’s spent her entire 40-year career as an obstetric nurse. Rodgers, who’s managed JCMC’s Family Birth Center for the last 20 years, graduated from East Tennessee State University for the first...
wmcactionnews5.com

Orpheum announces upcoming Broadway season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Broadway is making a comeback to the Bluff City. The Orpheum says its upcoming Broadway season is finalized and ready to hit the spotlight come October. Come Frome Away | October 5 – 10, 2021 (rescheduled from the 2019-2020 season) Disney’s The Lion King | November...
Tennessee StateDaily Times

CASA of Tennessee Heartland sets scavenger hunt Saturday

CASA (Court appointed special advocates) of Tennessee Heartland will host a Summer Kickoff Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, around downtown Maryville. Participants will be given a bag and a passport at the start of the event to collect their clues, stickers and goodies....
Memphis, TNELLE DECOR

Texture and Handmade Touches Define This Moody Memphis Bungalow

Resourcefulness and a knack for hospitality come naturally to the Memphis, Tennessee–based designer Sean Anderson. He’s originally from rural Mississippi, a place where (per the designer and this Mississippi-born reporter) you have to create your own fun. That same home-grown spirit animates Anderson’s approach to design, a career for which he had no formal training but had something just as useful: a mother who encouraged his love of art.