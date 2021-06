The latest solo album from Ian Alexy (who also performs with his brother Teague in Hobo Nephews of Uncle Frank) features his Minneapolis-based backing band, The Deserters. The title, Troubadour 21st Century, is a rootsy rock homage to the life of a modern musician. Many of the cuts on the album were released as singles during the pandemic, including "Making it Shine," which was also the title of a video series Alexy worked on during quarantine. He took the opportunity to go through 12 years of footage accumulated through his music career for the four-part series. We found out more when he joined us Live from Studio A on Wednesday, June 9th. Alexy performed as part of Gartman Plays Dead on Saturday, June 12 at the Ripple Bar in Duluth.