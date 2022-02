This month I am taking a vacation. Since the start of the pandemic my only travel has been last summer for our daughter’s wedding, which lucky for us happened when COVID was trending down for a short time frame. Of course, there have been trips to our home in Bay St. Louis, but no real vacation. No time where you just put the phone and email down and get away and relax. Well, that is about to change.

