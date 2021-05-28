So, You Think You’re Having a Bad Day?

I know I’ve had a few of my own. Looking back, I think I’ve had my fair share of bad days. A bad day may start out with a little nuisance like finding a flat tire on the car just as you’re heading out for work, trying not to be late again. Of course, on a bad day, this would be followed by lug nuts refusing to budge, followed by busted knuckles, followed by ripped and/or grease soiled clothing, followed by a limp spare tire, followed by a short conversation with a cop about speed limits. And, to make the day worse, you never received the call telling you the office would be closed today, as the boss wasn’t feeling well, so enjoy your day off, because you chucked your phone two counties over when it rang because you just pinched your finger in the jack while trying to lift the car. A bad day.