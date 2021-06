Novak Djokovic seized his second French Open title. On Sunday, he recovered from being outplayed for two sets by Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4. His seismic semi-final win over 13-times champion Rafa Nadal seemed to have gone in vain. This is because an inspired Tsitsipas won the first two sets to stand on the edge of becoming Greece’s first Grand Slam champion.