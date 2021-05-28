Cancel
Bass Fisherman Unknowingly Drops Rod and Reel Overboard While Landing Big Fish

By Travis Smola
Wide Open Spaces
Wide Open Spaces
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Angler misplaces his rod in the worst place possible. Every fisherman or woman knows the excitement that comes when you finally hook into a nice-sized fish. Especially if you have been on the water for a while and the bites have been hard to come by. Sometimes we get so focused on the fish we just caught that we cannot see the forest for the trees. It is like we have blinders on to the rest of the world.

Wide Open Spaces honors the passion of sportsmen with accurate and entertaining information about one of the original branches of America’s roots: The great outdoors.

