Bass Fisherman Unknowingly Drops Rod and Reel Overboard While Landing Big Fish

The fishing season is here and heading back to nature by getting a fishing line in the water for young and old alike is on the “exciting activity” menu for many. You may be an angler dedicated to fishing for walleye and bass on the big waters of Lake Erie, or you may be a brand new parent looking to share the fun of casting a line at a county park pond or a comfortable campground at a nearby inland lake. If you are a hunter, perhaps some of that tasty vacuum-packed venison, turkey or elk from the freezer is in your plan. Big game hunting season is not that far away again – where does the time go?!