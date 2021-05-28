Cancel
Woodward, IA

Woodward Public Library open house set for June 5

adelnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoodward Public Library will celebrate its 75th anniversary from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5 with an open house at the library. This year marks 75 years the Woodward Public Library has been open. At the first city council meeting in January 1946, five persons for library trustees were named and during the February meeting, the Ordinance for Library Trustees was written. Martha Ramsey was the first librarian and served until 1967.

www.adelnews.com
