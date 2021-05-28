Cancel
Vitalant encouraging people to donate with or without COVID-19 vaccine

By Elizabeth Rodil
KOLO TV Reno
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Vitalant said a common misconception from the community could impact the blood supply. According to Vitalant’s Scott Edward people think they cannot donate blood because they got the COVID-19 vaccine, but that’s not true. Edward said Vitalant has seen a decline in appointments back in April,...

www.kolotv.com
