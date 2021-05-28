Cancel
Relationships

Jimmie Allen Marries Fiance Alexis Gale After Postponing Initial Wedding Date

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmie Allen and Alexis Gale are officially married! The country singer and Gale, a nurse, said "I do" on Thursday, with the nuptials coming after the newlyweds were forced to postpone their wedding over the summer due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The wedding also came a little more than a year after Allen and Gale welcomed their first child together, daughter Naomi Bettie. Allen is also father to 7-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship.

RelationshipsPopculture

Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Gale Share First Photos from Recent Wedding

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale tied the knot last week at The Lake House Inn in Pennsylvania, and the couple shared the first photos from their wedding on social media earlier on Sunday. Allen posted two snaps from the big day, the first a shot of himself and Gale standing at the altar at sunset, a lake and green grass behind them.
Celebritiescatcountry96.com

Jimmie Allen & Wife, Alexis, Announce They’re Expecting!

Jimmie Allen used a comical montage of movie and TV clips to announce that he’s going to be a dad to a 3rd child!. Jimmie and his wife, Alexis, are already parents to their year-and-a-half-old daughter Nomi Bettie, and 7-year-old song Aadyn, who is Jimmie’s son from a previous relationship.
Relationship AdviceEffingham Radio

Jimmie Allen And Fiancee Tie The Knot!

Jimmie Allen is a married man! He tied the knot with Alexis Gale on Thursday (May 27th) in Perkasie, Pennsylvania. People.com reports that couple celebrated with family and friends, including Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich and wife Sabina Gadecki, and Chuck Wicks and wife Kasi. Jimmie posted a photo from their...
Family RelationshipsEffingham Radio

Jimmie Allen And Wife Expecting Second Child Together

Jimmie Allen and his new bride, Alexis, are expecting their second child together. They shared the news on social media yesterday (Tuesday, June 8th), with Jimmie posting a montage of movie clips and Alexis sharing several photos. Both posts end with a picture of a long piece of white paper on which is written all the family member's names, concluding with “Baby Allen” followed by a heart.
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Jimmie Allen Expands Star Studded ‘Bettie James’ Collab Project

Rising country star Jimmie Allen is doubling down on his recent collaborative EP, upping the ante with an expanded, deluxe edition, which features even more big names than its predecessor. Out June 25, his Bettie James Gold Edition will include 16 star-studded tracks in all, with a guest list fit...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Jimmie Allen announces ‘Bettie James Gold Edition’

Star-studded new album arrives with newly-recorded duets June 25th. On the heels of his critically-acclaimed project Bettie James, the chart-topping, platinum-selling recording artist and current ACM New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen will release his new album Bettie James Gold Edition on June 25th via BBR Music Group/Stoney Creek Records. The 16-track album doubles down on Allen’s expansive love for music across genres, with nine brand new collaborations in addition to the seven previously featured on Bettie James.
Family Relationshipswbwn.com

Jimmie Allen and His Wife Alexis Are Having Another Baby

Congrats to Jimmie Allen! He just got married on May 27th, and now he has another baby on the way!. Jimmie and his wife Alexis are expecting another baby to their growing family! They announced the news to fans on Instagram Monday night with an adorable montage of scenes from the movies, “We did it again!”
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Kane Brown, Jimmie Allen Contribute to Historic Juneteenth Playlist

Kane Brown, Jimmie Allen and more are representing country in a new playlist made to honor Juneteenth, contributing meaningful tracks with a historic backstory. Available on Apple Music now, the special playlist marks an important holiday that is now gaining wider appreciation, with over 20 artists in a dozen genres pitching in to Juneteenth 2021: Freedom Songs.
Celebritiessoundslikenashville.com

Jimmie Allen and Wife Expecting Baby Number Two

Jimmie Allen has a lot to celebrate these days – he’s not only a married man, but he’s also about to become a dad of three. The singer announced that his family would be expanding in a post to Instagram on Tuesday (6/8). In his post, Allen posted a series...
