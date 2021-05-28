Jimmie Allen Marries Fiance Alexis Gale After Postponing Initial Wedding Date
Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale are officially married! The country singer and Gale, a nurse, said "I do" on Thursday, with the nuptials coming after the newlyweds were forced to postpone their wedding over the summer due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The wedding also came a little more than a year after Allen and Gale welcomed their first child together, daughter Naomi Bettie. Allen is also father to 7-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship.popculture.com