Facebook and other social media are working with the Israeli government to silence Palestinian voices in the Middle East, according to Nadim Nashif, co-founder of 7amieh, the Center for the Advancement of Social Media, a group that is advocating for Palestinian digital rights. Since the start of 2020, over the Israeli government has made over 20,000 requests to Facebook to remove postings made by Palestinian citizens. Israel is making a concerted movement worldwide to equate speech and activities against the Israeli government with anti-Semitism, and 7amieh is working to keep Palestinians from being silenced.