Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Eton's stock falls after FDA questions application for methanol poisoning therapy

By Jaimy Lee
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. tumbled 20.0% in premarket trading on Friday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration issued a complete response letter, saying it cannot approve Eton's application for its methanol poisoning treatment in his current form. Eton said it can address most of the questions raised by the FDA "in the coming months." Eton's stock is up 4.4% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 11.8%.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methanol Poisoning#Stock#Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
FDA
Related
Medical & BiotechBenzinga

Eton Pharma Stock Is Trading Higher After FDA Approval For Rezipres

The FDA has approved Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ETON) Rezipres (ephedrine hydrochloride injection) to treat clinically significant hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia. Rezipres is already available in Europe. The company currently owns or receives royalties from four FDA-approved products, including Alkindi Sprinkle, Biorphen, Rezipres, and Alaway Preservative Free,...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Blue Apron stock falls more than 12% after company readies share offering

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. tanked more than 12% in the extended session Tuesday after the company said it is planning to tap equity markets, without disclosing more. Underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares, and all of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Blue Apron, the meal kit company said. Canaccord Genuity is the sole book-running manager for the offering. Shares of Blue Apron ended the regular trading day down 5.5%.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Biogen says experimental drug for rare retinal disease fails in late-stage clinical trial

Shares of Biogen Inc. were down 0.3% in premarket trading on Tuesday, the day after the company said an experimental gene therapy for choroideremia failed a late-stage clinical trial. Biogen said Monday that the Phase 3 study did not meet its primary endpoint or efficacy on secondary endpoints among study participants who have the rare, hereditary retinal disease. The news is one of several stock-moving announcements for Biogen in the last two weeks, including the Food and Drug Administration approval of its Alzheimer's disease drug last week and Tuesday's disclosure that an experimental treatment for major depressive disorder it's developing with Sage Therapeutics Inc. met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 clinical trial. Biogen's stock is up 65.8% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has gained 13.3%.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

The U.S. FDA Approved IND Application To Investigate Combination Of Asieris' APL-1202 And BeiGene's Tislelizumab As Neoadjuvant Therapy For MIBC Patients

SHANGHAI, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asieris Pharmaceuticals (Asieris) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application of oral APL-1202 in combination with BeiGene's tislelizumab as neoadjuvant therapy in patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). Asieris will accelerate the initiation of the clinical trial enrollment in the U.S. and also file a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China in the near future.
Wellington, FLWPBF News 25

FDA advisors resign after Alzheimer's drug approval

The Federal Drug Administration's move to grant accelerated approval for the Alzheimer's drug called Aduhelm is causing some to scratch their heads. Since the approval last week, three committee members have resigned, stating there was not enough evidence to show it was effective. Dr. David Watson is the CEO and...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

iTeos stock jumps 60% after company announces deal with GSK

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. soared 58.5% in premarket trading on Monday after the company announced a deal with GlaxoSmithKline to develop and commercialize an experimental cancer therapy. GSK will make a $625 million upfront payment to iTeos, with an additional $1.4 billion in possible milestone payments available in the future. The immuno-oncology drug candidate is currently being tested in an open-label, Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; as part of this deal, the companies plan to pair the iTeos drug with GSK's Jemperli in studies next year. (Jemperli was initially approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a treatment for endometrial cancer in April.) Shares of iTeos are down 40.8% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has gained 13.1%.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Takeda, Blueprint Medicines, Orphazyme, Eton On The Radar Ahead Of FDA Decisions, IPOs

Biotech stocks extended their gains in the week ended June 11, supported by the broader market strength and some stock-specific moves. The biggest biotech news of the week came in the form of approval for Biogen Inc.'s (NASDAQ: BIIB) Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm. The approval polarized the scientific community. The stock, which at one point tacked on about 64% on the day of the approval, ended the week up about 40%.
Public HealthPosted by
The Motley Fool

Which Stocks Are the Biggest Losers From the FDA's COVID Vaccine Authorization Changes?

Three COVID-19 vaccines have already won Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. However, winning EUA could be off the table for some drugmakers with the FDA's revised process announced recently. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 2, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli talk about the biggest losers from the FDA's COVID-19 vaccine authorization changes.
IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

J&J stock drops after report FDA said millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses need to be discarded

Shares of Johnson & Johnson took a 1.4% hit in morning trading Friday, after a report that health officials decided the drugmaker needs to throw out millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine because of possible contamination. The New York Times reported Friday, citing people familiar with the situation, that after weeks of review, the Food and Drug Administration told J&J to discard 60 million doses of its vaccine made at a Baltimore plant under federal review, which is operated by Emergent BioSolutions Inc. , because of possible contamination. The FDA said Friday that it was authorizing emergency use of two batches of vaccines made at the Baltimore facility, even though it said it is "not yet ready" to include the plant as an authorized facility for the vaccine. The NYT report comes after the FDA approved the extension of the shelf life of J&J's one-dose vaccine, to 4 1/2 months from 3 months, as supply piled up. J&J's stock has gained 3.6% over the past three months, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF has gained 8.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has tacked on 5.9%.
Medical & Biotechalsnewstoday.com

Spinogenix’s SPG302 Oral Therapy Named Orphan Drug by FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded orphan drug designation to Spinogenix’s investigational oral molecule SPG302 for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Orphan drug status is granted by the FDA to encourage the development of therapies for conditions that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. It...
Industryraps.org

FDA disappointed with slow uptake of approvals for stem cell therapies

At a recent meeting, a US Food and Drug Administration official said the agency is “concerned” about the slow uptake from companies seeking regulatory approval to market and distribute stem cell therapies and is therefore stepping up their enforcement efforts against companies making unapproved therapies. Wilson Bryan, director of FDA’s...
Medical & Biotechncbiotech.org

Durham’s Chimerix Gets FDA Greenlight for Its Smallpox Therapy

If at first you don’t succeed, you might just end up saving the world from a terrible disease. ”Rewrite the Odds” is both a corporate slogan and a storyline for Durham biopharmaceutical company Chimerix, which is launching its first approved product, an antiviral smallpox therapy. And it’s paving the way for other drug candidates in the pipeline.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Experts question FDA standards with Aduhelm approval

Following the FDA's approval of Biogen's Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm, experts fear the approval — based on weak scientific data — is a sign the agency is putting speed over rigor. The big picture: "A general signal being sent to the rest of the drug industry is: If you can get...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Biogen Stock After Its Stunning FDA Win?

Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) months of waiting on pins and needles are over. On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to aducanumab for treating Alzheimer's disease. Biogen will market the drug under the brand name Aduhelm. Unsurprisingly, trading in the biotech stock was halted before the FDA's...
Cambridge, MAFOXBusiness

Biogen's stock soars as Alzheimer's drug costs revealed after FDA approval

Biogen Inc. shares were on track for their biggest gain on record after the drugmaker released pricing for its recently approved Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm. Shares of the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen gained as much as 64% on Monday, hitting a record high of $468.55 before paring their gains. Any close above $438.43 would be the highest of all time.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Bluebird bio stock surges after FDA lifts clinical hold on studies for sickle cell disease treatments

Shares of Bluebird bio Inc. leapt 7.2% in premarket trading after the gene therapy company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the clinical holds on the company's trials for its sickle cell disease (SCD) treatments. The lifted hold comes after the treating investigator concluded that the previously reported case of myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in its Phase 1/2 study of LentiGlobin for SCD was not a case of MDS, and revised the diagnosis to transfusion-dependent anemia. The company said it is working with study investigators to resume all study activities as soon as possible. "Over the past four months, we have gained deeper knowledge and understanding of the pathophysiology of sickle cell disease that will allow us to better serve patients and the broader community," said Andrew Obenshain, president of severe genetic diseases at Bluebird. "We look forward to resuming our clinical programs and continuing to advance toward major regulatory submissions for sickle cell disease and β-thalassemia." The stock has tumbled 28.5% year to date through Friday, while the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has gained 1.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 12.6%.