The Russian-built Su-57 is just one of just a handful of fifth-generation combat aircraft to be developed to date. And while only around a dozen have been produced, it was announced this week that the Sukhoi Design Bureau will develop a two-seat export version. Moscow had already looked to develop an export model of the single-seat, twin-engine multirole jet fighter that was designed for air superiority and attack operations, as a way to offset the high production costs.