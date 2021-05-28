Washburn's Scardanzan finishes tied for second at NCAA Division II Championships

Washburn's Virgi Scardanzan went to the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships in Aberdeen, Mich., looking to become the Ichabod's first national champion. She came up just shy of that goal, but still managed to match the highest finish ever by an Ichabod at a national championship event. Scardanzan couldn't quite get back over the 14-foot barrier she cracked in the pole vault at regionals two weeks ago, settling for a clearance of 13 feet, 7.25 inches to tie for the runner-up position.