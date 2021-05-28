Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Washburn's Scardanzan finishes tied for second at NCAA Division II Championships

Topeka Capital-Journal
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashburn's Virgi Scardanzan went to the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships in Aberdeen, Mich., looking to become the Ichabod's first national champion. She came up just shy of that goal, but still managed to match the highest finish ever by an Ichabod at a national championship event. Scardanzan couldn't quite get back over the 14-foot barrier she cracked in the pole vault at regionals two weeks ago, settling for a clearance of 13 feet, 7.25 inches to tie for the runner-up position.

www.cjonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Division Ii#Track And Field#Pole Vault#Decathlon#Aberdeen#Ncaa Division Ii#Logan Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Rapid City, SDMitchellrepublic.com

Mitchell's Brandon Sigmund, Jeff Meyerink tied for second at SDGA two-man championship

RAPID CITY -- Mitchell’s Brandon Sigmund and Jeff Meyerink are tied for second place after Day 1 of the South Dakota Golf Association two-man championship. The duo shot a six-under-par 66 and are tied with Brock Murphy (Tea) and Colin Murphy (Sioux Falls) for second at Hart Ranch Golf Course. Sam Batta (Watertown) and Andrew Vangerpen (Pierre) are leading with a 7-under-par 65.
Oregon, OHToledo Blade

UT's Sherman takes 16th, Simiuc 20th in NCAA track championships

EUGENE, Ore. — University of Toledo women’s track runner and Notre Dame Academy graduate Stephanie Sherman took 16th place in the 10,000 meter final in Thursday’s NCAA Division I track and field championships at the University of Oregon. UT’s Petronela Simiuc took 20th in the semifinal race of the women’s...
Wingate, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Wingate advances to NCAA Division II baseball championship game in Cary

Wingate University’s baseball team will play for the NCAA Division 2 championship Saturday. The Bulldogs advanced to the finals with an 8-7, 11-inning victory Friday over Angelo State. It marked the fourth straight day that Wingate won an elimination game against an opponent ranked among the nation’s top 15 teams.
Eugene, ORESPN

LSU wins men's NCAA track and field championships team title

EUGENE, Ore. --  Oregon freshman Cole Hocker won the 1,500 on Friday at the NCAA track and field championships, and LSU took the men's team title. Hocker bested collegiate record holder and defending champion Yared Nuguse of Notre Dame with a finish in 3 minutes, 35.35 seconds at his home stadium at Oregon's Hayward Field.
SportsHammond Daily Star

DiSanza finishes sixth in javelin at NCAA Outdoor National Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Franck DiSanza finished in sixth place, earning first team All-American honors, in the javelin for the Southeastern Louisiana Track and Field team Wednesday at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor National Championships at Hayward Field. DiSanza, a freshman, threw 74.71m (245 feet, 1 inch) on his third-attempt to secure...
Eugene, ORBradford Era

UA's Shannon Meisberger places second in 400 hurdles at NCAA Championships

Arizona Wildcat junior Shannon Meisberger ran her personal-best time of 55.70 seconds Saturday to finish second in the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Meisberger sprinted to the finish line after the 10th hurdle to beat Andrenette Knight of Virginia. Her time was almost a second faster than her previous best. Anna Cockrell of USC won in 54.68.
Eugene, ORKBTX.com

Gittens claims 2nd in women’s long jump at NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Oregon -- Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens finished 2nd in the long jump at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field after a jump of 21′ 11″ on her final attempt Thursday evening. Gittens was 3/4″ out of first place, which was claimed byTexas’ Tara Davis who won the event with a mark of 21′ 11 3/4″.
Syracuse, NYDaily Orange

Amanda Vestri finishes in top 10 at NCAA Outdoor Championships

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Aidan Tooker, JP Trojan, Amanda Vestri and Annie Heffernan represented Syracuse in the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships this week. On day one of NCAA championship racing, redshirt senior Aidan Tooker (8:40.42)...
Sportsdakotanewsnow.com

Augustana finishes 3rd in final Division II softball poll after great season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana softball team went to Denver with intentions of defending their national title from 2019. But it didn’t quite happen. The Vikings had 2 big games where they put up double digits, but were eventually eliminated by the national champs from West Texas A&M.
Iowa StateDaily Iowan

Tausaga clinches second place in discus, Iowa men’s track and field finishes 12th in 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships

On Saturday, Iowa track and field senior thrower Laulauga Tausaga placed second in the NCAA women’s discus finals, hitting a career-best 63.53-meter mark. Tausaga could not defend her 2019 NCAA discus title as Arizona State thrower Jorinde Van Klinken set a new NCAA record with a throw of 65.01 meters to claim the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Discus Championship.