Waterford, WI

Daily Weather Forecast For Waterford

Waterford (WI) Weather Channel
Waterford (WI) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Waterford: Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;

Waterford (WI) Weather Channel

Waterford (WI) Weather Channel

Waterford, WI
Waterford (WI) Weather Channel

Sunday has sun for Waterford — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WATERFORD, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Waterford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!