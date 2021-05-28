Oakdale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Allen; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana Central Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 235 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kinder, Fenton and Lacassine. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED