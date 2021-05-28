Daily Weather Forecast For Harrisburg
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Harrisburg: Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com