Harrisburg, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Harrisburg

Harrisburg (NC) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Harrisburg: Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Harrisburg (NC) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Harrisburg (NC) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Harrisburg’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Harrisburg: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;