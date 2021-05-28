Cancel
Shannon, NC

Shannon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Shannon (NC) Weather Channel
Shannon (NC) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Shannon: Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 30: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 31: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Shannon, NC
