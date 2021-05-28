Cancel
Coding & Programming

8 Tips for Object-Oriented Programming in Python

towardsdatascience.com
Cover picture for the articleFollow these steps to make your Python classes bulletproof. Object-oriented programming, or OOP, is a popular coding paradigm as it ensures code reusability and prevents redundancy. Its appeal made it popular outside of software engineering, in the fields such as data science and machine learning engineering. There is, however, a huge difference between designing an object that just works and writing quality code that fully reaps the benefits of the OOP approach. Let’s take a look at the eight steps that lead to bulletproof Python classes:

Coding & Programminggouline.net

Scraping Internet Outages with Selenium and Python

Imagine you have an internet provider. You probably do. This provider sometimes performs scheduled maintenance, resulting in your internet temporarily disconnecting. Now imagine there’s no way of getting notified about future maintenance windows, unless you check their outages page every day. Annoying, but we can do something about that with a bit of code.
Coding & Programmingbetterprogramming.pub

3 Algorithm Runtimes Visualized With Python

Use code to visualize and determine runtime complexities for different algorithms. Featuring Matplotlib and NumPy. By using visualization libraries and software in Python, we are able to determine runtime complexities for different algorithms. We will first go over the basics of runtime complexity and runtime complexity analysis. Then we will cover the basic usage of Matplotlib for visualization of 2D plots and NumPy for calculating lines of best fit, and find out how these libraries can be used to determine their runtime complexity by comparing the plots of their runtimes to that of known functions (e.g., y = n^2, y = 2^n).
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Automatic Assessment of the Design Quality of Python Programs with Personalized Feedback

The assessment of program functionality can generally be accomplished with straight-forward unit tests. However, assessing the design quality of a program is a much more difficult and nuanced problem. Design quality is an important consideration since it affects the readability and maintainability of programs. Assessing design quality and giving personalized feedback is very time consuming task for instructors and teaching assistants. This limits the scale of giving personalized feedback to small class settings. Further, design quality is nuanced and is difficult to concisely express as a set of rules. For these reasons, we propose a neural network model to both automatically assess the design of a program and provide personalized feedback to guide students on how to make corrections. The model's effectiveness is evaluated on a corpus of student programs written in Python. The model has an accuracy rate from 83.67% to 94.27%, depending on the dataset, when predicting design scores as compared to historical instructor assessment. Finally, we present a study where students tried to improve the design of their programs based on the personalized feedback produced by the model. Students who participated in the study improved their program design scores by 19.58%.
Coding & ProgrammingCodecademy

Should I learn Python?

If you're debating on whether or not you should learn Python, the answer is probably yes. As any developer will attest, it's a great addition to almost any tech stack — and it consistently ranks highly among the most popularly used programming languages. Python's popularity stems largely from its power...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

5 Best GUI Libraries In Python

A comparison of some of the best applications for making GUIs in Python. Python is one of the most popular choices when it comes to applications such as Data Science. It is also quite popular in the web-development discipline as well. These two applications seem like a no-brainer, given Python’s declarative nature and scripting language classification. However, Python does have the ecosystem to facilitate even more applications than just the standard ones it is applied to.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How To Test Your Software With Python

Regardless of what sort of software you are writing, it is always bound to run into some issues and bugs along the way. This will matter regardless of how great your software is written or how great of a programmer you happen to be. Fortunately, there are some ways that we can detect bugs and problems in our software by using testing.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How did I write an own OCR program using Keras and TensorFlow in Python

Nowadays, OCR is in the eyes of the digital workforce. Optical Character Recognition (or optical character reader, aka OCR) is a technology that used for the last two decades to identify and digitize alphabetical and numerical characters presented in images. In the industry, this technology can help us to avoid entering data manually by a human.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Using Function Decorators in Python

Learn how to extend the functionalities of function by using function decorators. In this article, I will talk about function decorators in Python, a topic that is not easy to grasp, but an extremely useful design pattern in Python programming. In Python, a function decorator is effectively a function wrapper.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Building a Data Story with Python and Dash

Move from data to visualization and say more with less while adding depth to some basic designs. “Some books are to be tasted, others to be swallowed, and some few to be chewed and digested; that is, some books are to be read only in parts; others to be read, but not curiously; and some few are to be read wholly, and with diligence and attention.” ~ Sir Francis Bacon.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Paraphrase Text using Python

A step-by-step tutorial on the use of AI for Content Creation. As writers, we often seek out tools to help us become more efficient or productive. Tools such as Grammarly can help with language editing. Text generation tools can help to rapidly generate original contents by just giving the AI a few keyword ideas to work with.
Coding & Programmingmakeuseof.com

How to Debug Your Python Code

Writing code that works brings a sense of fulfillment. But it's often the opposite when you encounter errors. Debugging, however, involves removing faults in your code that make your program behave in ways you don't intend. And as with any other programming language, errors can waste valuable time while coding...
Computersarxiv.org

WimPyDD: an object-oriented Python code for the calculation of WIMP direct detection signals

We introduce WimPyDD, a modular, object-oriented and customizable Python code that calculates accurate predictions for the expected rates in Weakly Interacting Massive Particle (WIMP) direct-detection experiments within the framework of Galilean-invariant non-relativistic effective theory in virtually any scenario, including inelastic scattering, an arbitrary WIMP spin and a generic WIMP velocity distribution in the Galactic halo. WimPyDD exploits the factorization of the three main components that enter in the calculation of direct detection signals: i) the Wilson coefficients that encode the dependence of the signals on the ultraviolet completion of the effective theory; ii) a response function that depends on the nuclear physics and on the main features of the experimental detector (acceptance, energy resolution, response to nuclear recoils); iii) a halo function that depends on the WIMP velocity distribution and that encodes the astrophysical inputs. In WimPyDD these three components are calculated and stored separately for later interpolation and combined together only as the last step of the signal evaluation procedure. This makes the phenomenological study of the direct detection scattering rate with WimPyDD transparent and fast also when the parameter space of the WIMP model has a large dimensionality.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Python Tricks: “is” or “==”

The answer behind an existential question, in python!. Have you ever gotten the warning in Pycharm that says:. Comparison with None performed with equality operators. Well, today we are going to get to the bottom of the mystery once and for all!. Be prepared, this is actually quite a deep...
Coding & Programmingsemaphoreci.com

Building Python Projects at Scale with Pants

Warm thanks 🤗 to Benjy Weinberger for reviewing this post. Listen him talking about his contributions to Pants and his take on monorepos on the Semaphore Uncut episode. Web developers, data scientists, artificial intelligence and machine learning specialists all count Python as a valuable tool. Python has no rival as a general language. Yet, building and testing Python applications is a whole different can of worms. It’s a complex jigsaw composed of virtual environments, pip, pipenv, setuptools or poetry commands.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Group By in Python, Not SQL

Data scientists often learn Python first before learning SQL, and therefore SQL can either be overwhelming or just a different experience that is not preferred. When there are similar functions in both SQL and Python, it is important to understand which method is best to use. Ultimately, it will go down to preference, and, if you are a Python connoisseur, it might be more beneficial to use Python to group or aggregate your data. In order to know why Python would be better to use over SQL, we will first examine how to group data in SQL. Then, we will explore how to create an example dataset, so that you can follow this Python tutorial. Lastly, and most importantly, we will go over how to group your or aggregate data in Python, which will be exampled in a Jupyter Notebook. Keep on reading if you would like to know why and how to group by in Python.
Coding & Programmingbetterprogramming.pub

Build a Toxic Comments Classifier in Python

Hate words or comments can hurt the feeling of many people. Many social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram use machine learning ways to detect and classify harmful or hate comments. Today, I will walk you through a similar process of making a toxic comments classifier. At the end,...
Computerssdrplay.com

Calling all lovers of Python and SDRs

We are seeing more and more interest in the Python programming language among the radio community. With encouragement from Marc Lichtman (author of a free online textbook ( www.pysdr.org, ), we are keen to help Python lovers to explore what can be done with an RSP. If you are interested...