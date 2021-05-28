Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Piano Instrumental Music Generation using Deep Neural Networks

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding a fun web app producing piano instrumental music using dilated convolutions or LSTM networks. Written by Philippe Petit, Gatien Vassor, Emna Bairam and Wladimir Raymond — April 2021. 1. Context. The Pyzzicato project is the final part of the validation of our three-months Data Scientist bootcamp at Datascientest. This...

towardsdatascience.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano Music#Deep Neural Networks#Instrumental Music#Classical Music#Lstm#Datascientest#Generative Models#Timestep#Sampling Frequency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Computers
News Break
Music
Related
Computersarxiv.org

Convolutional Neural Networks with Gated Recurrent Connections

The convolutional neural network (CNN) has become a basic model for solving many computer vision problems. In recent years, a new class of CNNs, recurrent convolution neural network (RCNN), inspired by abundant recurrent connections in the visual systems of animals, was proposed. The critical element of RCNN is the recurrent convolutional layer (RCL), which incorporates recurrent connections between neurons in the standard convolutional layer. With increasing number of recurrent computations, the receptive fields (RFs) of neurons in RCL expand unboundedly, which is inconsistent with biological facts. We propose to modulate the RFs of neurons by introducing gates to the recurrent connections. The gates control the amount of context information inputting to the neurons and the neurons' RFs therefore become adaptive. The resulting layer is called gated recurrent convolution layer (GRCL). Multiple GRCLs constitute a deep model called gated RCNN (GRCNN). The GRCNN was evaluated on several computer vision tasks including object recognition, scene text recognition and object detection, and obtained much better results than the RCNN. In addition, when combined with other adaptive RF techniques, the GRCNN demonstrated competitive performance to the state-of-the-art models on benchmark datasets for these tasks. The codes are released at \href{this https URL}{this https URL}.
Computersarxiv.org

Feature Flow Regularization: Improving Structured Sparsity in Deep Neural Networks

Pruning is a model compression method that removes redundant parameters in deep neural networks (DNNs) while maintaining accuracy. Most available filter pruning methods require complex treatments such as iterative pruning, features statistics/ranking, or additional optimization designs in the training process. In this paper, we propose a simple and effective regularization strategy from a new perspective of evolution of features, which we call feature flow regularization (FFR), for improving structured sparsity and filter pruning in DNNs. Specifically, FFR imposes controls on the gradient and curvature of feature flow along the neural network, which implicitly increases the sparsity of the parameters. The principle behind FFR is that coherent and smooth evolution of features will lead to an efficient network that avoids redundant parameters. The high structured sparsity obtained from FFR enables us to prune filters effectively. Experiments with VGGNets, ResNets on CIFAR-10/100, and Tiny ImageNet datasets demonstrate that FFR can significantly improve both unstructured and structured sparsity. Our pruning results in terms of reduction of parameters and FLOPs are comparable to or even better than those of state-of-the-art pruning methods.
Computersarxiv.org

ClipGen: A Deep Generative Model for Clipart Vectorization and Synthesis

This paper presents a novel deep learning-based approach for automatically vectorizing and synthesizing the clipart of man-made objects. Given a raster clipart image and its corresponding object category (e.g., airplanes), the proposed method sequentially generates new layers, each of which is composed of a new closed path filled with a single color. The final result is obtained by compositing all layers together into a vector clipart image that falls into the target category. The proposed approach is based on an iterative generative model that (i) decides whether to continue synthesizing a new layer and (ii) determines the geometry and appearance of the new layer. We formulated a joint loss function for training our generative model, including the shape similarity, symmetry, and local curve smoothness losses, as well as vector graphics rendering accuracy loss for synthesizing clipart recognizable by humans. We also introduced a collection of man-made object clipart, ClipNet, which is composed of closed-path layers, and two designed preprocessing tasks to clean up and enrich the original raw clipart. To validate the proposed approach, we conducted several experiments and demonstrated its ability to vectorize and synthesize various clipart categories. We envision that our generative model can facilitate efficient and intuitive clipart designs for novice users and graphic designers.
Sciencearxiv.org

Classifying near-threshold enhancement using deep neural network

One of the main issues in hadron spectroscopy is to identify the origin of threshold or near-threshold enhancement. Prior to our study, there is no straightforward way of distinguishing even the lowest channel threshold-enhancement of the nucleon-nucleon system using only the cross-sections. The difficulty lies in the proximity of either a bound or virtual state pole to the threshold which creates an almost identical structure in the scattering region. Identifying the nature of the pole causing the enhancement falls under the general classification problem and supervised machine learning using a feed-forward neural network is known to excel in this task. In this study, we discuss the basic idea behind deep neural network and how it can be used to identify the nature of the pole causing the enhancement. The applicability of the trained network can be explored by using an exact separable potential model to generate a validation dataset. We find that within some acceptable range of the cut-off parameter, the neural network gives high accuracy of inference. The result also reveals the important role played by the background singularities in the training dataset. Finally, we apply the method to nucleon-nucleon scattering data and show that the network was able to give the correct nature of pole, i.e. virtual pole for ${}^1S_0$ partial cross-section and bound state pole for ${}^3S_0$.
Sciencearxiv.org

Exploring Distantly-Labeled Rationales in Neural Network Models

Recent studies strive to incorporate various human rationales into neural networks to improve model performance, but few pay attention to the quality of the rationales. Most existing methods distribute their models' focus to distantly-labeled rationale words entirely and equally, while ignoring the potential important non-rationale words and not distinguishing the importance of different rationale words. In this paper, we propose two novel auxiliary loss functions to make better use of distantly-labeled rationales, which encourage models to maintain their focus on important words beyond labeled rationales (PINs) and alleviate redundant training on non-helpful rationales (NoIRs). Experiments on two representative classification tasks show that our proposed methods can push a classification model to effectively learn crucial clues from non-perfect rationales while maintaining the ability to spread its focus to other unlabeled important words, thus significantly outperform existing methods.
Computersarxiv.org

Deep neural network loses attention to adversarial images

Adversarial algorithms have shown to be effective against neural networks for a variety of tasks. Some adversarial algorithms perturb all the pixels in the image minimally for the image classification task in image classification. In contrast, some algorithms perturb few pixels strongly. However, very little information is available regarding why these adversarial samples so diverse from each other exist. Recently, Vargas et al. showed that the existence of these adversarial samples might be due to conflicting saliency within the neural network. We test this hypothesis of conflicting saliency by analysing the Saliency Maps (SM) and Gradient-weighted Class Activation Maps (Grad-CAM) of original and few different types of adversarial samples. We also analyse how different adversarial samples distort the attention of the neural network compared to original samples. We show that in the case of Pixel Attack, perturbed pixels either calls the network attention to themselves or divert the attention from them. Simultaneously, the Projected Gradient Descent Attack perturbs pixels so that intermediate layers inside the neural network lose attention for the correct class. We also show that both attacks affect the saliency map and activation maps differently. Thus, shedding light on why some defences successful against some attacks remain vulnerable against other attacks. We hope that this analysis will improve understanding of the existence and the effect of adversarial samples and enable the community to develop more robust neural networks.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Deep Neural Network and Transfer Learning for Covid Diagnosis

Coronavirus is a global emergency as of June 2021. If not acted upon by drugs at the right time, coronavirus may result in the death of individuals. Hence early diagnosis is very important along the progress of the disease. This paper focuses on coronavirus detection using x-ray images, for automating the diagnosis pipeline using convolutional neural networks and transfer learning. This could be deployed in places where radiologists are not easily available in order to detect the disease at very early stages. In this study we propose our deep learning architecture for the classification task, which is trained with modified images, through multiple steps of preprocessing. Our classification method uses convolutional neural networks and transfer learning architecture for classifying the images. Our findings yield an accuracy value of 91.03%, precision of 89.76 %, recall value of 96.67% and F1 score of 93.09%.
Computersarxiv.org

Towards the Memorization Effect of Neural Networks in Adversarial Training

Recent studies suggest that ``memorization'' is one important factor for overparameterized deep neural networks (DNNs) to achieve optimal performance. Specifically, the perfectly fitted DNNs can memorize the labels of many atypical samples, generalize their memorization to correctly classify test atypical samples and enjoy better test performance. While, DNNs which are optimized via adversarial training algorithms can also achieve perfect training performance by memorizing the labels of atypical samples, as well as the adversarially perturbed atypical samples. However, adversarially trained models always suffer from poor generalization, with both relatively low clean accuracy and robustness on the test set. In this work, we study the effect of memorization in adversarial trained DNNs and disclose two important findings: (a) Memorizing atypical samples is only effective to improve DNN's accuracy on clean atypical samples, but hardly improve their adversarial robustness and (b) Memorizing certain atypical samples will even hurt the DNN's performance on typical samples. Based on these two findings, we propose Benign Adversarial Training (BAT) which can facilitate adversarial training to avoid fitting ``harmful'' atypical samples and fit as more ``benign'' atypical samples as possible. In our experiments, we validate the effectiveness of BAT, and show it can achieve better clean accuracy vs. robustness trade-off than baseline methods, in benchmark datasets such as CIFAR100 and Tiny~ImageNet.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

No code introduction to neural networks

Neural networks have been around for a long time, being developed in the 1960s as a way to simulate neural activity for the development of artificial intelligence systems. However, since then they have developed into a useful analytical tool often used in replace of, or in conjunction with, standard statistical models such as regression or classification as they can be used to predict or more a specific output. The main difference, and advantage, in this regard is that neural networks make no initial assumptions as to the form of the relationship or distribution that underlies the data, meaning they can be more flexible and capture non-standard and non-linear relationships between input and output variables, making them incredibly valuable in todays data rich environment.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Multi Scale Neural Network And Feature Fusion for Monocular Depth Estimation

Depth estimation from monocular images is a challenging problem in computer vision. In this paper, we tackle this problem using a novel network architecture using multi scale feature fusion. Our network uses two different blocks, first which uses different filter sizes for convolution and merges all the individual feature maps. The second block uses dilated convolutions in place of fully connected layers thus reducing computations and increasing the receptive field. We present a new loss function for training the network which uses a depth regression term, SSIM loss term and a multinomial logistic loss term combined. We train and test our network on Make 3D dataset, NYU Depth V2 dataset and Kitti dataset using standard evaluation metrics for depth estimation comprised of RMSE loss and SILog loss. Our network outperforms previous state of the art methods with lesser parameters.
Coding & Programmingmathworks.com

Knowledge Based Neural Networks

Knowledge Based Neural Networks are a bi-fidelity machine learning architecture that allow the outputs of a coarse scale model,. , to be augmented by the predictions of a neural network. Having been trained using a dataset comprising outputs of a high-fidelity model, Fe(x), the KBaNN corrects the outputs of the coarse model to emulate the output of.
Computerstechxplore.com

Faster holographic imaging using recurrent neural networks

Digital holographic imaging is a commonly used microscopy technique in biomedical imaging. It reveals rich optical information of the sample, which could be used, for example, to detect pathological abnormalities in tissue slides. Common image sensors only respond to the intensity of the incoming light. Therefore, reconstructing the complete 3D information of a hologram that is digitally recorded by such sensors has been a challenging task involving optical phase retrieval, which is a time-consuming and computationally intensive step in digital holography.
EngineeringHPCwire

Supercomputing, Neural Networks Employed in Development of Smarter Artificial Hands

It’s time to pay at the cashier, so you take your wallet out of your pocket, slide out a credit card and slot the card into a card reader. These motions are simple for most people, but in-hand object manipulation – such as rotating a credit card with your fingers – requires a large-scale brain network, making it extraordinarily difficult for artificial hands. Enter the Human Brain Project, a ten-year supercomputing project aimed at advancing brain-related research – and which now, in its final phase, has taken up the study and supercomputer simulation of in-hand manipulation processes.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Implement Deep Neural Networks for Radar Image Classification

Radar-based recognition and localization of people and things in the home environment has certain advantages over computer vision, including increased user privacy, low power consumption, zero-light operation and more sensor flexible placement. Shallow machine learning techniques such as Support Vector Machines and Logistic Regression can be used to classify images...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Building an Artificial Neural Network in One Line of Code

There are tons of great theoretical articles out there on the anatomy and mathematics of artificial neural networks, so I am going to take another approach to writing about and teaching this subject. In this article, we are going to get our hands dirty right away!. Let’s jump right in....
Computersmorns.ca

A bio-inspired technique to mitigate catastrophic forgetting in binarized neural networks

Deep neural networks have achieved highly promising results on several tasks, including image and text classification. Nonetheless, many of these computational methods are prone to what is known as catastrophic forgetting, which essentially means that when they are trained on a new task, they tend to rapidly forget how to complete tasks they were trained to complete in the past.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Modeling Hierarchical Structures with Continuous Recursive Neural Networks

Recursive Neural Networks (RvNNs), which compose sequences according to their underlying hierarchical syntactic structure, have performed well in several natural language processing tasks compared to similar models without structural biases. However, traditional RvNNs are incapable of inducing the latent structure in a plain text sequence on their own. Several extensions have been proposed to overcome this limitation. Nevertheless, these extensions tend to rely on surrogate gradients or reinforcement learning at the cost of higher bias or variance. In this work, we propose Continuous Recursive Neural Network (CRvNN) as a backpropagation-friendly alternative to address the aforementioned limitations. This is done by incorporating a continuous relaxation to the induced structure. We demonstrate that CRvNN achieves strong performance in challenging synthetic tasks such as logical inference and ListOps. We also show that CRvNN performs comparably or better than prior latent structure models on real-world tasks such as sentiment analysis and natural language inference.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Collaborative Multidisciplinary Design Optimization with Neural Networks

The design of complex engineering systems leads to solving very large optimization problems involving different disciplines. Strategies allowing disciplines to optimize in parallel by providing sub-objectives and splitting the problem into smaller parts, such as Collaborative Optimization, are promising solutions.However, most of them have slow convergence which reduces their practical use. Earlier efforts to fasten convergence by learning surrogate models have not yet succeeded at sufficiently improving the competitiveness of these strategies.This paper shows that, in the case of Collaborative Optimization, faster and more reliable convergence can be obtained by solving an interesting instance of binary classification: on top of the target label, the training data of one of the two classes contains the distance to the decision boundary and its derivative. Leveraging this information, we propose to train a neural network with an asymmetric loss function, a structure that guarantees Lipshitz continuity, and a regularization towards respecting basic distance function properties. The approach is demonstrated on a toy learning example, and then applied to a multidisciplinary aircraft design problem.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Building Neural Network in Swift using Metal shaders

Using Metal Performance Shaders framework in building Neural Network. In the previous article, I implemented neural network framework from scratch. It supports CPU multi-threading, but doesn’t support GPU computations. In this article I’ll implement similar framework, but with use of Metal Performance Shaders. WWDC19 session 614 inspired me to write this article.