Weather Forecast For Augusta

Augusta (KS) Weather Channel
Augusta (KS) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Augusta: Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 30: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 31: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

Augusta (KS) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Augusta

(AUGUSTA, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Augusta. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...