Weather Forecast For Augusta
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Augusta: Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 30: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 31: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com