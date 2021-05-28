Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Slaton, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Slaton

Posted by 
Slaton (TX) Weather Channel
Slaton (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Slaton: Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 31: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Slaton (TX) Weather Channel

Slaton (TX) Weather Channel

Slaton, TX
72
Followers
483
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slaton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Never drive through water of unknown depth. Be aware that road surfaces may become washed out. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Stonewall; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of northwest and the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas, in northwest Texas, Bailey, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Stonewall, Terry and Yoakum. In the Panhandle of Texas, Briscoe, Castro, Hall, Parmer and Swisher. * From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area late this afternoon and evening, and will also produce locally intense rainfall. There will be a risk for local rainfall totals in excess of 4 inches from these storms that could cause flash flooding. * Flash flooding may occur from these storms as well as rapid water rises through draws and arroyos. Local drainage systems could become overwhelmed. Local roads may become impassable and road closures are possible.