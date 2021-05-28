7 Things to Know About the DTaP Vaccine for Whooping Cough

Just as one respiratory disease starts to fade in America—at least in some parts, while these states remain at risk—another has reared its ugly head, and the CDC just issued a health advisory over it. The agency is recommending expanded testing for "respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity across parts of the Southern United States." "Respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms," says the CDC. "Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children younger than 1 year of age in the United States." Read on for the new warning in full to see if you and your state is in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.