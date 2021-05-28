Cancel
Lake Panasoffkee, FL

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Lake Panasoffkee

Lake Panasoffkee (FL) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

(LAKE PANASOFFKEE, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lake Panasoffkee. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don't forget your picnic blanket!

Lake Panasoffkee, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Lake Panasoffkee (FL) Weather Channel

Tuesday has sun for Lake Panasoffkee — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LAKE PANASOFFKEE, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lake Panasoffkee. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.